November 25, 2024

Retired police officer appears in court; non-bailable warrant recalled

Updated - November 25, 2024 08:53 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Retired police officer S. Murugan appeared before the XI Metropolitan Magistrate Court as it had issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against him in connection with a sexual harassment case.

The court had issued the NBW against Mr. Murugan after dismissing his petition to discharge him from the case. The charge against him is that while he was serving as Joint Director in the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption in Chennai in August 2018, he had sexually harassed a woman police officer in the rank of Superintendent of Police. The complaint was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee, and a criminal case was filed by the CB-CID.

The court recalled the NBW on recording his appearance on Monday. It is likely to frame charges against him shortly.

Published - November 25, 2024 08:45 pm IST

