Retired physics teachers master the art of staying connected

Published - October 07, 2024 09:39 am IST

Seated (L to R): Rani Christhudas, Amthul Kareem Hussain, Sheila Mutunayagam and Leela Abraham Standing (L to R): Shahida Banu, K. Manimegalai and A Jeyabharathi

Seated (L to R): Rani Christhudas, Amthul Kareem Hussain, Sheila Mutunayagam and Leela Abraham Standing (L to R): Shahida Banu, K. Manimegalai and A Jeyabharathi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Amthul Kareem Hussain started her career when Ethiraj College had been founded and she headed the Department of Physics until her retirement, marking four decades of service with the institution.

As the college grew, others (in the above photo) joined at different times and in various capacities playing pivotal roles in academics, administration, research, career counselling, placement and many other realms. Encouraged by Mrs. Hussain, all joined research amidst their work responsibilities and obtained Ph. D degree, from Madras University/Anna University.

Now retired after a stint of more than three decades, and in their 60s and 70s, they are occupied in their retired life in diverse ways, serving the community in different capacities. Frequent get-togethers, spiritual pursuits, advisory roles with schools/ colleges, mentoring grandchildren apart from exchanging notes on health/ diet/ exercise keep them occupied.

Visiting senior colleagues periodically is a regular item featured in the retired Physics Teachers Diary. It is at one such meet recently in the home of octogenarian, Mrs. Hussain, that the above photograph was taken and to the immense joy of all, was found in many ways to be identical to the one of 1987.

Yes, age is catching up, with frailer bodies, slowing steps and fading memory. But none of that deters them from the joy of meeting, visiting, exchanging notes and reminiscing about bygone years.

