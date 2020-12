CHENNAI

01 January 2021 02:42 IST

The State has named retired High Court judge S. Baskaran as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission. He assumed office on Thursday.

The order from Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he would head the body for three years or till he attained 70 years of age, whichever was earlier.

