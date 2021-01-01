Chennai

Retired judge named to head SHRC

The State has named retired High Court judge S. Baskaran as the Chairperson of the Tamil Nadu State Human Rights Commission. He assumed office on Thursday.

The order from Governor Banwarilal Purohit said he would head the body for three years or till he attained 70 years of age, whichever was earlier.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2021 3:47:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/retired-judge-named-to-head-shrc/article33467426.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY