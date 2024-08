Retired Director-General of Police Sunil Kumar has been appointed Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB).

The 1998-batch IPS officer has served as Chairman (in-charge) and Member of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA). Last week, senior IPS officer and DGP Seema Agrawal was transferred from the post of TNUSRB Chairman and appointed DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai.