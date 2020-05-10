Retired Havildar arrested for torturing his wife

All Women Police, Avadi on Saturday arrested a 56-year-old havildar who retired from Indian Air Force for torturing his wife and subjecting her to cruelty during lockdown.

Police said the suspect Rajesh Kumar Pandey retired from service and settled in IAF quarters in Muthapudupet. He was living with his 52-year-old wife, a lawyer and three grown up children.

His wife had approached police thrice earlier complaining about him and police had issued receipts after entering into community service register (CSR).

During lockdown, he was continuously torturing his wife and subjected her to cruelty in front of their children. Hence his wife preferred a complaint demanding action against him, said police.

Pandey was booked under sections 498 A (cruelty to a woman by her husband), 294(b)(Uttering obscene words), 323(Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506(ii)(Criminal intimidation) and 354(Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).

Police Inspector Latha arrested him and produced him before a magistrate. He was remanded in judicial custody.