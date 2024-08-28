Retired college teachers stage protest

The Tami Nadu Retired College Teachers Association (TANRECTA) organised a protest demanding the State government to implement a charter of demands, including pay scale, rise in pension and hike in allowances. A large number of teachers took part in the protest at Valluvarkottam on Wednesday.

V. Swaminathan, president, TANRECTA, said the State government has denied the basic pay of ₹14,490 announced by the UGC to aided college teachers. He also wanted the government to provide revised pension to those who retired from 1986 to 1988. The members wanted the government to mitigate the differences in the pay scales of junior and senior college teachers as also increasing the medical allowance from ₹300 to ₹1,000.

The protesting retired college teachers wanted the implementation of cashless treatment for ailments under the National Health Insurance scheme.

