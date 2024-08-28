ADVERTISEMENT

Retired college teachers stage protest

Published - August 28, 2024 11:30 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers Association (TANRECTA) staged a State-level demonstration to press for a charter of demands at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: RAGHUNATHAN SR

The Tami Nadu Retired College Teachers Association (TANRECTA) organised a protest demanding the State government to implement a charter of demands, including pay scale, rise in pension and hike in allowances. A large number of teachers took part in the protest at Valluvarkottam on Wednesday. 

V. Swaminathan, president, TANRECTA, said the State government has denied the basic pay of ₹14,490 announced by the UGC to aided college teachers. He also wanted the government to provide revised pension to those who retired from 1986 to 1988. The members wanted the government to mitigate the differences in the pay scales of junior and senior college teachers as also increasing the medical allowance from ₹300 to ₹1,000. 

The protesting retired college teachers wanted the implementation of cashless treatment for ailments under the National Health Insurance scheme. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US