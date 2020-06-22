Retired civil servant made pickles for migrant workers

Bhamathi Balasubramaniam. Photo: special arrangement

It is a month since Lalu, a migrant labourer in Chennai managed to get back to his home State — Bihar. And Lalu has not skipped a day sending a morning greetingthrough WhatsApp to his benefactor, Bhamathi Balasubramaniam, a retired civil servant. She helped him get food and groceries while he was stranded in Chennai due to the lockdown.

Lalu is one of many migrant workers Bhamathi Balasubramaniam has reached out to. She made arrangements to provide them with groceries; her charity work was supported by a few volunteering groups. But she could not continue with her service as it was plagued by difficulties in transporting the groceries. Her car driver was not around to carry out this work; nor were the shopkeepers willing to deliver groceries to the place where migrant labourers were camped. She however chose to help them in a different manner.

She learnt that many labourers were not receiving food and groceries provided by the government. She felt that she should be able to ensure that the migrant labourers get their entitlements provided by the State.

Having been an officer of the Indian Administrative Service gave her the leverage to easily contact government officials in key positions and ensure help for the migrant workers.

Bhamathi retired as Secretary to the Government of India and is a former member of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Chennai Bench.

“The labourers were from Bihar, Odisha and Manipur; they were working at sites in Manali, Velachery and Perungudi,” says Bhamathi.

In addition, Bhamathi took the pains to prepare pickles and distributed them to the migrant workers at Perungudi, who were from Bihar.

She says that State is close to her heart because she belonged to the Bihar cadre and had spent around 25 years of her career there and the rest in Delhi.

“Biharis are fond of pickles. They don’t need any thing else to accompany the main dish, let it be rice and dal or rotis. I prepared jars full of lemon pickles and chilly pickles. Further, vegetable pickles were bought and distributed,” says Bhamathi, a resident of Perungudi.

She has also placed an order with a women’s group to make 1,500 cloth masks worth Rs.10,000.