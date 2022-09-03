Retired but in service still 

Aged 76, S Sampath, former mathematics teacher with Sri Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School, is an indefatigable volunteer

S Sampath (extreme left) with other residents of the colony at the office of the assistant commissioner of police. Photo: Special Arrangement

Aged 76, S Sampath, former mathematics teacher with Sri Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School, is an indefatigable volunteer

“Anyone can approach Sampath sir for anything and he will find a way out of the problem,” says K John, headmaster of Thiru Vi Ka Higher Secondary School, when asked about his former colleague at Sri Ramakrishna Mission Higher Secondary School Main in T Nagar.

Retirement has hardly taken away the zeal with which 76-year-old S Sampath went about his teaching. He is now neck-deep in voluntary service.

Some know him as ‘legal’ Sampath, thanks to the law degree that he completed while in service. He started practising law post-retirement and today most residents in and around Annai Indira Nagar in Velachery approach him for legal advice.

“Whether it is drafting an undertaking letter, verifying documents and offering legal help, I am happy to be help others,” says the mathematics teacher who had a humble background.

As president of the Annai Indira Nagar Residents Welfare Association, Sampath is at the forefront taking up issues concerning the neighbourhood.

Recently, along with other residents, he gave a petition to the assistant commissioner of police to find solutions to issues surrounding the overbridge on Taramani Link Road. “Even when I was working in school, I was engaged with the issues faced by residents of Bharati Dasan Colony in KK Nagar where we were residing then,” he says.