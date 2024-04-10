GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Retired bureaucrat B.S. Raghavan dies

April 10, 2024 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
B.S. Raghavan

B.S. Raghavan

Retired bureaucrat, author and columnist B.S. Raghavan died at his residence in Chennai at the age of 97 on Wednesday. He is survived by his daughter.

Mr. Raghavan, who belonged to the West Bengal IAS cadre of 1952, held several senior positions in the governments of West Bengal and Tripura, and retired as West Bengal Chief Secretary.

After his retirement in 1987, he settled in Chennai and contributed to various fields. He was associated with The Hindu Group of Publications for almost two decades as a columnist for BusinessLine. He contributed about 2,800 columns and 120 editorials.

He also contributed articles on current affairs for various Tamil newspapers and magazines. Mr. Raghavan also participated in panel discussions on radio and television channels.

His books include Nehru Muthal Netru Varai’ (Tamil), The Hearts of the Hoomans, and Human Values and Professional Ethics, which he co-authored with Jayshree Suresh. His collection of writings on varied subjects, including political, economic, financial and management issues were also published as Quintessence, a four series opus.

Mr. Raghavan also made significant contributions particularly to education, said Gururajan, a close associate and caretaker.

He received several accolades, including the Melvin Jones Award for services to humanity and the Distinguished Services Award from International Wheat Associates.

His younger brother, B. Raman, was a former intelligence officer who died a decade ago.

His funeral will be held in Chennai on Thursday.

