Chennai

Retired army man arrested for murder of a daily wage labourer

A retired army man has been arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old daily wage labourer on February 7 in Koyambedu police station limits. The accused was identified as P. Murugesan, 55, of Theni district and produced before a judicial magistrate on Monday.

The police said Murugesan and the victim, R. Sakthi, of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district, were staying together in a lodge near the Koyambedu bus terminus. The two used to consume liquor regularly in a secluded spot at the bus terminus. On February 7, the two consumed liquor in the bus terminus when they quarrelled. During the spat, Murugesan allegedly hit Sakthi with a big stone and fled the spot.

Based on the CCTV footage and on inquiry at the bus terminus, the Koyambedu police arrested Murugesan.


