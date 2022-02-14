Retired army man arrested for murder of a daily wage labourer
The crime was committed on February 8 during a drunken brawl at Koyambedu bus terminus
A retired army man has been arrested for the murder of a 35-year-old daily wage labourer on February 7 in Koyambedu police station limits. The accused was identified as P. Murugesan, 55, of Theni district and produced before a judicial magistrate on Monday.
The police said Murugesan and the victim, R. Sakthi, of Marthandam in Kanniyakumari district, were staying together in a lodge near the Koyambedu bus terminus. The two used to consume liquor regularly in a secluded spot at the bus terminus. On February 7, the two consumed liquor in the bus terminus when they quarrelled. During the spat, Murugesan allegedly hit Sakthi with a big stone and fled the spot.
Based on the CCTV footage and on inquiry at the bus terminus, the Koyambedu police arrested Murugesan.
