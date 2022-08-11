Retailers fume as private firms hike milk prices again

Dairy farmers and dealers say the difference in price of Aavin milk and other brands was ₹20 a litre and private dairies were payng up to ₹51 a litre of milk as procurement price

Dairy farmers and dealers have questioned the rationale behind the difference of over ₹20 a litre of milk between Aavin and other private brands. Aavin is priced lesser. This comes in the light of a few private brands hiking milk prices by a few rupees from August 12.

M.G. Rajendran of the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Welfare Association said the difference in selling price was directly connected to the procurement price. Private dairies in some places were offering up to ₹51 a litre of milk since everyone wanted to stock up on butter. However, if the difference in procurement prices continued, farmers would gradually want to move towards private dairies, which would be a dangerous trend and lead to a collapse in the cooperative movement in the State, he said.

S.A. Ponnusamy of Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers and Employees Welfare Association said the government should appoint a committee or put in place a system whereby milk prices were monitored. He pointed out that in 2016, the former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi had said that the government must fix rates of private brands as well. Hopefully, the present DMK government would implement the same, he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Milk Producers’ Association has announced that it will ask its members to go on a “stop milk supply” protest if procurement prices were not increased. The increase sought is ₹10 a litre. If farmers stop supplying to Aavin’s societies, Chennai city will not get milk, he warned.