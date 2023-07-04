Resurfacing of secondary runway at Chennai airport to be completed in two months

July 04, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly two years after the work was launched, the resurfacing of the secondary runway at Chennai airport is nearing completion.

The airport has two runways — primary and secondary. A majority of the flights use the primary runway, which is 12,000 ft. in length. The secondary runway, which is 9,000 ft. in length, is used on Tuesdays and Saturdays and resurfacing or recarpetting work for this runway had been on since early 2021 and it will be completed in another two months.

Officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the resurfacing work was taken up to remove the rubber deposits that get accumulated over a period of time and it was essential for smooth landing of the aircraft and to ensure safety standards. “The work was carried out in three phases. Once this is completed, we can plan cross runway operations where flights can be operated on both runways simultaneously,” an official said.

This work is being taken up after almost a decade. Three years ago, the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) conducted an inspection and saw the wear and tear in the pavement and soon after that, the resurfacing work was taken up.

It was proposed to extend the secondary runway to a length of about 11,000 feet some years ago. But the length had to restricted to 9,000 feet because of several issues. The officials said they had taken steps to clear the obstacles in the approach path too.