‘Resume S3 bus service’

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (MTC) to withdraw the small bus service S3 has left commuters from Chitlapakkam in lurch. They are now forced to rely on share-autos or their own vehicles to reach areas such as Tambaram Sanatorium railway station and Madras Export Processing Zone (MEPZ).

The commuters want the MTC to resume the service, which was stopped in July.

Says P. Viswanathan, convener,Coordination Committee of Residents’ Welfare Associations of Chitlapakkam, “The small bus offered connectivity to Tambaram Sanatorium railway station and MEPZ from Varadaraja Theatre, Chitlapakkam Main Road, Mahalakshmi Nagar and Velachery Main Road bus stops. This service was a boon to residents of Chitlapakkam, Chromepet, and Madambakkam. When the service was first introduced, three buses used to ply this route and enjoyed good patronage. Then, it came down to just one before it was withdrawn without any notice,” he adds.

Without this bus service, commuters have to go to Camp Road bus stop to board buses or take share autos.

Viswanathan has sent a petition to the Principal Secretary of the State Government and the Transport Department seeking the service to be resumed.

An MTC official refused to comment.