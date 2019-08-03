Resume road work, say Moovarasampet residents

Work relating to widening Moovarasampet Main Road has come to a standstill, and the Federation of Moovarampet Welfare Associations has requested the State Highways Department to have it resumed.

“Now, the carriageway is battered and poses a threat to the safety of motorists, especially motorcyclists,” says G. P. Babu, secretary, Federation of Moovarasampet Welfare Associations.

A flurry of reminders to the Road Inspector, State Highways Department, to resume the work has been in vain, says Babu.

As it connected to Madipakkam Koot Road and also is very much part of a route that can take road users to Meenambakkam, Tirusulam, and Pallavaram, Moovarasampet Main Road witnesses heavy traffic.

C. Ezhumalai, a resident of Moovarasampet, says, “Pedestrians are the worst-affected. Many sections of the walker’s pathway along Moovarasampet Main Road have been usurped by commercial establishments. Besides, unauthoirised parking eats into the carriageway. As a result of these factors, pedestrians are forced to walk in the carriageway.”

Thanks to the recent spells of rain, the road has become slushy.