Chennai

Resume free food scheme in Amma Canteens: AMMK

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagm (AMMK) founder T.T.V. Dhinakaran on Tuesday demanded that free food be provided again to people of Chennai and four neighbouring districts through low-cost canteens - “Amma Unavagam,” in the light of re-imposition of “total lockdown” in the four districts later this week.

As this would provide great relief to the poor and the working class, the State government should announce its decision immediately, he said, through a few tweets.

In a statement, he referred to purported unreported death of over 236 people and called upon the government to find out reasons behind it and work cohesively so that further damage could be averted.

