Results of International Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 announced

September 19, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

The results of the International Culinary Challenge and Exhibition 2023 organised by the South India Chef’s Association (SICA) have been announced.

The three-day event that ended on September 17 in the city attracted participants from various hotel management institutes, restaurants, bakeries and chefs from different countries. The event brought together seasoned culinary professionals, hospitality stalwarts, suppliers and budding chefs across India. It was the first World Association of Chefs Societies-approved culinary competition in India.

K. Manivasan, Principal Secretary, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments inaugurated the event in the presence of Sandeep Nanduri, Director, Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation; A. D. Padmasingh Isaac, chairman, Aachi Masala, and Thomas Gugler, president, World Association of Chefs Societies. The Hindu was associate sponsor of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chef P. Baranidharan, jury moderator, had introduced five different live competition categories such as Asian and Western to bring out the innate talent of culinary professionals.

Importance was given to promote regional cuisine through the Indian regional cooking category. Teams of chefs from countries like Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Singapore and Maldives participated.

Chef Dimuthu Kumarasinghe had conducted master training classes in various cities for chefs and students before the event.

The Dr. Chef P. Soundararajan Memorial Trophy for the overall best hotel team was bagged by Grand by GRT Hotels with 10 gold, 16 silver, and 12 bronze medals at the awards ceremony held on Monday.

While the best hotel team overall first runner-up was The Residency Towers with 5 gold, 8 silver and 22 bronze medals, the second runner-up was Radisson Blu GRT Chennai with 1 gold, 10 silver and 20 bronze medals.

Chef M. Yuvaraj, senior chef De Partie, Grand by GRT Hotels was conferred with the title outstanding pastry chef title and IHM Tharamani Chennai was awarded the Best Participation Institute.

Chef M.S. Rajmohan, Junior Forum Coordinator, SICA, presented the Guinness World Records official participant certificate of SICA to its President, chef K. Damodaran and SICA’s general secretary Chef N. Sheetharam Prasaad during the event.

The cooking competition were judged by chefs recognised by the World Association of Chefs Societies.

Chef V. Mahendran, a veteran chef from Singapore, said such challenges would take Indian cuisine to an international level and the Indian team would have a big role in next year’s World Chefs Culinary Olympics in Germany.

While Mr. Damodaran appreciated the young chefs for their attempt to prepare innovative dishes, Mr. Prasaad said the contestants tried to revive some of the lost recipes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.