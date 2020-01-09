Results declared for four posts

The deferred counting of votes polled in the local body elections for four posts in Tiruvannamalai district was held on Wednesday at the three Panchayat Union Offices.
DMK wins
DMK candidate S. Senthilkumar won the district panchayat ward 26 seat in Chengam Panchayat Union and independent candidate T. Prabhu won the ward 19 of Chengam Panchayat Union seat.
Panchalai Jayaraman won the elections for the panchayat president’s post in Ernamangalam village in Kalasapakkam Panchayat Union.
Panchayat president
Jayachandram was elected panchayat president of Aanaibogi village in Peranamallur Panchayat Union.
It may be recalled that the results for these posts were withheld by the District Election Officer after reports of contestants’ names missing from the supplementary voters list surfaced.
