Results announced for Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination

May 03, 2024

Rupinder Singh of Haryana emerged first in the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE), the results of which were announced on Friday.

The VITEEE for admissions to B. Tech programme was held from 19 April to 30 April and candidates from 125 cities in India and six cities abroad took the computer-based proctored examination, according to a press release.

While Bhanu Mahesh Chekuri from Rajasthan came second, the third rank was obtained by A. Vedaanthh of Andhra Pradesh.

Applicants whose ranking is within one lakh can participate in the counselling for admission to B. Tech programmes of VIT Group of Institutions — VIT-Vellore, VIT-Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal respectively. The phase I of counselling for ranks 1-20,000 will be conducted from May 7 to 10. While phase II of counselling for ranks 20,001-45,000 will be from May 18 to 21, the phase II for ranks 45,001-70,000 is scheduled from May 29 to June 1. The phase IV of counselling for ranks 70,001-1,00,000 will be held from June 9 to 12.

Those whose ranks are over one lakh will be eligible for counselling to B. Tech programmes of VIT-AP and VIT-Bhopal only, the release said. The phase V of counselling for these ranks will be held from June 20 to 23.

The classes are set to begin from the second week of July 2024.

Students who have bagged top VITEEE ranks will get scholarship for all four years. “The district toppers (one boy and one girl) from all districts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh who studied in government schools in rural areas will be given 100 per cent tuition fee waiver and exemption from hostel and mess fees under the STARS (Support The Advancement of Rural Students) scheme,” the release said.

The results can be viewed at https://ugresults.vit.ac.in/viteee or www.vit.ac.in

