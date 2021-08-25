Restrictions on bars in Vellore, Ranipet

VELLORE

25 August 2021 00:38 IST

the district administration in Vellore and Ranipet has issued a circular on Tuesday restricting the funtioning of Tasmac bars.

According to a press release, all bars in the newly-formed Ranipet district can function only between 6 a.m and 10 p.m and cannot operate during late night hours from Tuesday. Likewise, the Vellore district administration has instructed all bars to have only 50 per cent occupancy during its working hours till September 6. Severe action will be taken against those flouting the new COVID-19 restrictions, the release added.

Advertising

Advertising