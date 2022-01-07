Restrictions imposed in Kasimedu harbour

Mandatory entry pass for the main wharf is among the fresh of restrictions imposed at the Kasimedu fishing harbour to control the spread of COVID-19. Traders, boat owners, labourers, drivers and loading men have been asked to get a pass to participate in the auctions and carry on their wholesale business.
Only 40 boats can be anchored at the main wharf at a time and retail sale is not allowed. Auctioning will take place between midnight and 5 a.m. and there will not be any sale on Sunday.
Two-wheelers and autorickshaws will not be permitted on the main wharf. Retail sale can be done only in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol such as maintaining physical distancing, according to a press release here.