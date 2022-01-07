Restrictions imposed in Kasimedu harbour

Only those holding passes can enter the main wharf

Mandatory entry pass for the main wharf is among the fresh of restrictions imposed at the Kasimedu fishing harbour to control the spread of COVID-19. Traders, boat owners, labourers, drivers and loading men have been asked to get a pass to participate in the auctions and carry on their wholesale business.

Only 40 boats can be anchored at the main wharf at a time and retail sale is not allowed. Auctioning will take place between midnight and 5 a.m. and there will not be any sale on Sunday.

Two-wheelers and autorickshaws will not be permitted on the main wharf. Retail sale can be done only in adherence to the COVID-19 protocol such as maintaining physical distancing, according to a press release here.