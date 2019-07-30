Restricted darshan timings tomorrow

The Kancheepuram district administration and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have decided to restrict darshan timings on Wednesday till 5 p.m. in view of the idol of Athi Varadar being shifted to standing pose (nindra thirukolam) from sayana kolam. The queue for free darshan would be closed by noon at the Sri Deverajaswamy Temple.

Collector P. Ponniah said that similarly, on that day Sahasranamam archana tickets would get over between 6.30 a.m. and 8.30 a.m. VIP darshan would be from 5 a.m. to noon and online ticket darshan would be from noon to 3 p.m. He said that on August 3, on Aadi pooram when Andal Thirukalyanam is to be conducted, Athi Varadar darshan would be put on hold between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The free darshan queue would be closed between noon to 5 p.m. On that day, darshan timings would be increased by a couple of hours at night.

On August 15, due to Aadi Garuda Sevai in the temple, when Sri Devarajaswamy would be brought out in procession through the Mada Streets, darshan would be closed by 5 p.m., he added.