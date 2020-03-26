‘Restrict timings of fuel outlets’

The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers’ Association (TNPDA) has urged the State government to allow it to supply fuel to people, only between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Association president K.P. Murali said that this would help reduce the exposure of their staff. “We are getting around 500 customers a day, in place of the usual 1,000-1,200 customers. And not many of them follow etiquette and maintain the a metre’s distance. If we restrict timings, only those who absolutely need fuel will come in,” he said.

A dealer said that in several places, youngsters on two-wheelers were a menace and were causing problems at fuel outlets. “We are unable to control them. They just speed into the outlets,” he said.

Another dealer said that they were yet to receive hand sanitisers and masks from State-run oil companies, since their work spots were high-risk zones. “Our stocks of gloves and masks are over. The ordinary masks are worn out easily. The company had promised to supply us with masks and gloves. But we are yet to get them. We have to provide hand sanitisers to customers as well, since we handle cash,” he said.

Distributors’ demand

LPG distributors have said that they are finding it difficult to get delivery boys to deliver cylinders to households.

“If something happens to them, we are the ones who will be held responsible. Their families are already asking them not to go out for deliveries. The oil companies have not bothered to supply protective gear to us. And office staff are not reporting for work due to pressure from the police,” a distributor said.