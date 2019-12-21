Restored ‘Puthu Thangal Eri’ brims with water

The Puthu Thangal Eri off Mudichur Road in West Tambaram is brimming with water, thanks to the sustained efforts taken by teh residents and Care Earth Trust, a non-governmental organisation to restore the waterbody.

The waterbody is a main source of groundwater for the residents of Lakshmipuram Extension, Raj Mohan Nagar, Mullai Nagar and Ambal Nagar.

Says, R. Thiruunavukkarasu of Care Earth Trust, “The waterbody, spread over an area of 30.5 hectares comes under Adyar River Basin. The restoration of Puthu Thangal Eri has increased the storage capacity from 2.83 to 3.7 million cubic meters.”

Under the first phase of restoration, the volunteers of Pudhu Thangal Eri Trust, formed by the residents of West Tambaram and environmental activists in association with Care Earth, cleaned the lake of trash and ‘Seemai Karuvelam’ trees (Prosopsis juliflora).

“The earth was excavated and the bunds were strengthened. The excessive soil was used to form a foreshore bund without affecting the inflow. This was done to prevent further encroachments along the lake area. Besides, the main bunds were also restored. We engaged porcelain excavators and tippers,” he adds.

The water in the lake is grey in colour due to discharge of sewage through stormwater drains. “As a remedial measure, the Tambaram Municipality should construct underground drainage system. Until then, we will be carrying out bio-remediation, a process to treat the contaminated water in the lake. It will remove the impurities from the water. We carried out this process in Puducherry Keni Kulam in Sholinganallur with good results,” he points out.

The future plans for the lake include construction of an inlet channel to receive rainwater from two waterbodies in the catchment areas.