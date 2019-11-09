Restored Nalla Eri brims with water

Sustained and coordinated efforts by residents to restore Nalla Eri in East Tambaram, in the last six months, have borne fruit, as the water body is brimming with water after the recent rainfall.

The restoration efforts, led by residents of MES Road Ganapathypuram, with the help of Environmental NGO Sabari Green Foundation, began in April this year. The residents started the work after obtaining requisite permission from the Water Resources Department (WRD) of the Public Works Department.

In the first phase, volunteers cleared trash and removed ‘seemai karuvelam’ (Prosopis juliflora) trees, an invasive species and other bushes from the lake bund. Following this, the lake was desilted and deepened, and bunds were formed and strengthened on the Irumbuliyur and Ganapathypuram sides. The lake received good inflow during the rain in October, giving a boost to the storage level and the groundwater table. “We are happy to see the lake filled with water. If the lake wasn’t desilted and the encroachments not cleared, the neighbourhood would have been flooded,” says Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, secretary, MES Road Ganapathypuram Welfare Association.

The residents’ next course of action is to plant native trees along the lake bed, create a walkers’ track with seating arrangements, and also a public toilet to tackle open defecation.