‘Restore the lost carriageway on Station Border Road’ 

August 19, 2023 04:56 pm | Updated 04:56 pm IST

On Station Border Road in Kodambakkam, the elevated sections of the stormwater drain network (constructed last year) are sporting “footstools” (actually slopes).

Besides reducing the width of the road, these slopes are placing motorcyclists’ life and limb in jeopardy.

“Some residents have made makeshift slopes to take their vehicles inside railway quarters,” says a resident of the area.

There is an additional problem — the road shrinking due to the course taken by the elevated sections of the stormwater drain.

This problem is pronounced around the Kodambakkam Post Office, diagonally opposite the entrance to the Kodambakkam railway station.

Here, an elevated section of the stormwater drain seems to have been inspired by a graph displaying a kinked demand curve.

The drain takes a bend to skirt around a pair of e-toilets and leave them undisturbed. These two are among a raft of e-toilets from various addresses across Chennai that are long out of work. Habitues of Station Border Road note these e-toilets are in disuse for years.

By “saving” these e-toilets (non-functional ones at that), the curving stormwater drain has ended up shrinking the road. Close to the entrance to the Kodambakkam railway station, this section is busy and motorists would need as much of the carriageway as they can to get through rush hour.

“All we want is to bring down the drain to the road level so that traffic flow is not affected,” the resident says.