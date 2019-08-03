‘Restore temple pond in Urapakkam’

Residents of Urapakkam and Kilambakkam have made a request to the Water Resources Department to restore the pond of Kolatchi Amman Temple in Urapakkam.
Residents say the 27-feet deep pond is contaminated now due to discharge of sewage by residents living around the pond. They let out sewage into stormwater drains (which are meant to carry rainwater to the pond) through unauthorised pipes. Residents say that only an underground sewage drain system will prevent unauthorised discharge of sewage into the pond through stormwater drains.
Until 10 years ago, people have been paying obsequies on the banks of the pond. So, hopefully after the pond is restored, a hand-pump should be installed, say residents.
