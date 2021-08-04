‘Restore Kosasthalaiyar’

CHENNAI

04 August 2021 00:13 IST

Worried over the finding of arsenic, cadmium, copper and chromium in the sand samples lifted from Kosasthalaiyar river, fishermen of Ennore have demanded that steps be taken to stop further encroachment of the river bed, and that the river be restored to good health.

Fishermen said that industrial pollution, coal ash leak and dumping of toxic material harmed fish. “The health of human beings in this area had been severely impacted due to contamination of the river and the fish. Exposure to contaminated water while fishing has led to fishermen getting afflicted with skin diseases. Fish is an inexpensive source of protein for the poor.

“Dumping contaminated sand in this section of the river is like poisoning their food,” said R.L. Srinivasan, a fisherman from Kattukuppam. Fishermen claimed that Tangedco had been dumping dredged sea sand inside the backwaters of the river.

