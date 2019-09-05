Restoration of Nalla Eri enters second phase

The lake restoration of the sprawling Nalla Eri has entered second phase. Thanks to the effort of residents of MES Road Ganapathypuram, East Tambaram and co-ordination with Sabari Green Foundation and Eco Society India, the water body off MES Road, East Tambaram already looks different.

In the first phase, residents and members of the non governmental organisations cleaned the lake of trash, Seemai Karuvelam (Prosopsis juliflora) and bushes on the bunds.

Under the second phase of restoration, members of Nalla Eri Restoration Forum de-silted and deepened the lake and also removed silt.

Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee, head, Nalla Eri Restoration Forum, says, “We removed more than one-and-a-half metres of silt from the lake. Bunds on the western side, Irumbuliyur, were widened and strengthened. An island has been formed on the lake to plant native trees and attract birds. A similar exercise will be carried out on the bunds of the lake (Indian Air Force).”

Members also cleaned and de-silted the rain water channel of the lake, through which the excess flow of rain water from Madras Christian College flows into the water body.

The channel is located opposite Indian Air Force Station on MES Road. Steps should be taken by the authorities to construct Underground Drainage System to arrest discharge of sewage into the water body.

The sewage from the UGD systems should be treated at the sewage treatment plants before letting into the water-body, said members.

The sprawling lake is a source of ground water for the residents of East and West Tambaram and Irumbuliyur. The rejuvenation of the water body will help in recharging the ground water level in East and West Tambaram and Irumbuliyur.