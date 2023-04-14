Response time of Chennai police to emergency calls is now 6.19 minutes, best in T.N., finds department study

April 14, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 01:05 pm IST - Chennai

A recent analytical study conducted by the Greater Chennai City Police (GCP) on the response of its personnel to emergency calls received through the control room, showed that the system has been improved to ensure there are no ‘poor-rated’ calls and that the average response time is 6.19 minutes.

Explaining the system, a senior police officer said, the State Police Master Control Room (SPMCR) receives distress calls on the numbers 100/112 from all parts of Tamil Nadu, and forwards them to the city/district modern control rooms concerned, which in turn communicate with patrol vehicles based on their jurisdictional area. The police personnel deployed in the patrol vehicles attend to the calls, and deals with the problem.

Following this, the staff of SPMCR call the callers and obtain feedback, to assess the quality of service rendered by the police. The staff asks the callers about the police response time, the behaviour of police personnel, and whether they were helpful. The staff of SPMCR also asks whether the caller was satisfied with the way the police attended to their problems and requests the callers to rate the service rendered by the police as “Excellent, Very Good, Good, Average, or Poor.” Based on the response given, the service rendered by the police is rated.

The study revealed that on average, 14,696 calls are received per month in Chennai, which works out to an average of 54 calls per patrol vehicle per month. There are 319 patrol vehicles, of which 272 patrols look after issues related to law and order. On average, 13% of sample calls were randomly selected to obtain feedback from the callers. The percentage of calls rated as ‘poor’ peaked at 6% during the 4th week of October 2022, and the average number of poor-rated calls from October 2 to December 10, 2022, was 4%, which drastically reduced to 0% in February and March 2023.

Greater Chennai City Police Commissioner, Shankar Jiwal, said, “Based on the feedback response, on average, 68% of callers rated the service as ‘excellent’ from October 2 to December 10, 2022. But, after frequently conducting meetings with the in-charge officers of patrol vehicles on how to reach the spot early, treat the callers, and deal with the issue legally, the percentage of ‘excellent’ rating calls has increased to 73 in the last 16 weeks. This also means that the patrol vehicles are responding to the calls properly and sorting out the issues in time. Furthermore, the patrol vehicles are getting to callers faster, with quick response times.”

Out of 1,469 feedback responses obtained in February, only two callers gave a ‘poor’ rating, while in March, only one caller out of 1,740 feedback responses rated the police ‘poor.’ This was possible due to the efforts taken in analysing the reasons behind the poor feedback given, and addressing those reasons, reasons, said the Commissioner.

Mr. Jiwal added, “The patrol vehicles have a more visible presence and are in direct interaction with the public, forming the forefront of the GCP. Thus, efforts were made to ensure that these vehicles’ response time is reasonably quick, and this was achieved with an average response time of 6.19 minutes as of now, ranking first place in Tamil Nadu.”

The study also revealed that there must be a time gap in place before feedback is received, as some issues require some time to be dealt with, either legally or through compromises arrived at between parties, particularly for petty issues. Therefore, after providing three days for the local police personnel to investigate the callers and the opposite parties, the feedback responses were collected and analysed. During this period, the police took subsequent action that satisfied the caller, and approximately 59% of them expressed satisfaction with the police’s actions.