Response sought over visually-impaired woman being denied posting

CHENNAI

15 November 2020 15:05 IST

The State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, having the powers of a civil court, has sought written submissions from the Commissioner, Stationery and Printing Department and the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission following a complaint raised by a petitioner who has alleged non-implementation of the statutory rights granted under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

The petitioner C. Govindakrishnan, founder, Nethrodaya alleged that K. Thamarai, a visually-impaired woman has been discriminated against through the denial of employment even though she is eligible and holds a valid appointment order from the Stationery and Printing Department and TNPSC.

Ms. Thamarai had appeared for the Group IV examinations for the post of junior assistant and had cleared it with 202.50 marks. The TNPSC had issued orders for appointing her in the stationery and printing department and the commissioner of the department had also issued appointment orders based on which she had appeared to join in the post of Junior Assistant.

The petitioner alleged that the printing department had refused to comply with their own office proceedings issued on August 7 and had issued a memo contrary to the earlier orders issued.

In his complaint, Mr. Govindakrishnan had alleged that Ms. Thamarai was discriminated against through the denial of employment for which she is eligible as well as has an appointment order for.

After through through the complaint and taking into account the provisions of the Right to persons with disabilities act, State Commissioner for persons with disabilities Johny Tom Varghese has asked for written submissions from the stationery and printing department as well as the TNPSC along with relevant documents if any, for the perusal of the court by November 26.