Respite from searing heat likely for several parts of Tamil Nadu for a few days

April 11, 2024 09:11 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many parts of the State may get a respite from the searing heat and peaking mercury level till April 16.

A trough over south peninsular region extending till the south of Tamil Nadu, may bring rain over a few places in the State, till Monday. This may influence a drop in the daily temperature. Places reeling under heatwave-like conditions may have a temporary relief due to the presence of the weather system.

On Thursday, Tirupattur sizzled as the day temperature peaked to 41.6 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the mercury level in Erode, which has been experiencing relentless heat this month, again touched the 40-degree-Celsius-mark.

The temperature levels, which have been soaring close to or above the 40-degree mark in places such as Karur, Dharmapuri, Vellore, and Salem, have dropped below 40 degree Celsius. Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam in Chennai registered a close-to-normal temperature of 34.9 degree Celsius and 36 degree Celsius respectively.

None of the weather stations recorded rainfall till Thursday evening. Many districts in the State are yet to receive summer showers and the State’s rainfall has remained deficit by 94% since March 1.

Officials of the India Meteorological Department said rainfall would cover mostly the southern parts of Tamil Nadu and their adjoining coastal districts, till April 16. However, isolated places in northern districts may register light to moderate rain on Saturday.

P. Senthamarai Kannan, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, Chennai, said north interior parts of the State may continue to experience higher-than-usual daily temperature. But there may be a relief from the heat when temperature level went up to four degree Celsius above average in the last few days.

The trough would bring down the soaring mercury level for a few days, he said. Moisture in the atmosphere and winds would help reduce the intense heat in the State till April 16, though dry weather is likely to return by April 17, he added.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that Chennai’s maximum temperature will be around 35 degree Celsius till Saturday.