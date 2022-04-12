Respiratory illnesses high among under-5 children living around Ennore thermal plant: study

The respiratory illness rates were highest among children in Arunodhaya Nagar and Kattukuppam

A study has found that respiratory illnesses were high among children aged under five who were living around the Ennore Thermal Power Plant cluster.

More than 63% of the 207 under-5 children in Ennore area reported having experienced one or more respiratory symptoms in the month preceding the survey, the health study conducted by Healthy Energy Initiative and post graduate public health students from the School of Public Health, the SRM Institute of Science and Technology found, according to a press release.

The respiratory infection level found among the children was “very high” compared to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-2021 data for Chennai and Tiruvallur. According to NFHS data, prevalence of acute respiratory infection symptoms of 1% and 3.9% was recorded among the under-5 children in Chennai and Tiruvallur respectively.

The respiratory illness rates were the highest in Arunodhaya Nagar and Kattukuppam as all 13 children surveyed in Arunodhaya Nagar reported one or more symptoms of respiratory infection in the 30 days preceding the survey, while 92% of the 37 children surveyed from Kattukuppam had been sick with one or more respiratory symptoms in the preceding month.

Sivanpadaiveethi Kuppam and AIR Nagar too recorded high prevalence of respiratory distress among children, 61% and 49% respectively. Runny nose was the most commonly reported symptom with 48% of children reporting it while 40% reported having suffered nasal congestion, 35% reported dry cough and 5% reported wheezing.

This study confirmed reports by committees set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in various cases. In November 2021, a Central Pollution Control Board-Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board joint committee found that the carrying capacity of the Ennore area for particulate pollution exceeded due to emissions from one source, Tangedco’s North Chennai Thermal Power Station. Last week, a high-level Joint Expert Committee set up by the NGT reported that the high levels of pollution, particularly cadmium, chromium, lead and copper, in Ennore area had considerably increased the risk of cancer and non-cancer diseases among children in the area, the release said.