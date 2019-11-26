Respect voters’ mandate in Maharashtra: Vasan

The Tamil Maanila Congress on Monday said it hoped that the voice of the voters of Maharashtra would be upheld in the ongoing government formation crisis and that the concerns of the farmers and water problems in the State had to be immediately addressed.

In a statement, TMC president G.K. Vasan said, “on one side, there is a coalition formed just to grab power, while on the other side there is a government formed and in a position to prove its majority if the Supreme Court orders so”.

But, Mr. Vasan demanded that the voice of the voters must be respected and people’s welfare must be looked after.

In a separate statement, Mr. Vasan welcomed the Centre’s proposal to put on hold the Dam Safety Bill. Tamil Nadu has been opposing the Bill over the State potentially losing its rights on control and maintenance of dams located in neighbouring States.