Resolve pay parity among teachers, teachers urge State government

December 28, 2023 12:41 am | Updated 12:41 am IST - Chennai

Post-graduate teachers from across the State protested on Wednesday at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai demanding that the State government fulfil their demands.

As many as 2,500 members of the Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary Post Graduate Teachers Association staged a protest demanding that the government resolve the pay disparity among the teachers.

The sixth pay commission had revised the basic pay for the teachers, to correct this the State government had increased the pay for the teachers who joined before June, 2009. “This has affected all the post graduate teachers,” said V. Manivasagan, president, TNHSPGT.

Raising slogans and urging the State government to satisfy their 10 demands, the protestors highlighted their primary demand of pay parity. Their other demands also included the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, to follow incentive pay and cut down the Class XI and XII syllabus by 30%.

Speaking on the need to remove Class XI common exam, he said, “The common exam only puts undue pressure on the children and teachers to perform. The exam is necessary but it can just be made a common district question paper instead of a State-wide paper.”

Further, he also urged the government to enact a law for the protection of teachers from students as there have been cases of students attacking them. “Who will vouch for our safety if things go haywire,” he questioned.