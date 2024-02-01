Resolution to roll e-tenders for operations and maintenance of street lamp posts, high masts postponed

February 01, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

Of the 35 resolutions tabled at the council meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday, barring the one to roll out e-tenders for operations and maintenance of street lamp posts and high masts in Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15 for a year, all others were passed.

T.M. Thaniarasu and Nandagopal S., Chairmen of Ward Committees for Zones 1 and 3 respectively, said the new tenders must not be awarded as there were many defaulters among the existing contractors listed in the resolution. Mr. Thaniarasu said they must not be given the work again.

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan replied that the civic body cannot decide whom to award the tender to. There can be removal of contractors based on their history of defaulting, he said.

Earlier, Ward 4 Councillor R. Jayaraman had claimed that the posts in many areas, including V.P. Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Adi Dravidar Colony and Poompuhar Nagar, were rusted and at risk of falling. “Request to install 2,000 light bulbs to help more than 400 families was also made in October, but no action has been taken yet. If this continues, there will be protests demanding better infrastructure,” he added.

He also asked the GCC to mention the date by which street lamps would be repaired around Murugappa Tank in his ward.

Mayor R. Priya said the work, worth ₹4.4 lakh, was issued under the Nirbhaya Fund and would be completed in a week.

