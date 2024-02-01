ADVERTISEMENT

Resolution to roll e-tenders for operations and maintenance of street lamp posts, high masts postponed

February 01, 2024 01:04 am | Updated 01:04 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 35 resolutions tabled at the council meeting of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Wednesday, barring the one to roll out e-tenders for operations and maintenance of street lamp posts and high masts in Zones 1, 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 11, 12, 14 and 15 for a year, all others were passed.

T.M. Thaniarasu and Nandagopal S., Chairmen of Ward Committees for Zones 1 and 3 respectively, said the new tenders must not be awarded as there were many defaulters among the existing contractors listed in the resolution. Mr. Thaniarasu said they must not be given the work again.

Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan replied that the civic body cannot decide whom to award the tender to. There can be removal of contractors based on their history of defaulting, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Ward 4 Councillor R. Jayaraman had claimed that the posts in many areas, including V.P. Nagar, Mullai Nagar, Adi Dravidar Colony and Poompuhar Nagar, were rusted and at risk of falling. “Request to install 2,000 light bulbs to help more than 400 families was also made in October, but no action has been taken yet. If this continues, there will be protests demanding better infrastructure,” he added.

He also asked the GCC to mention the date by which street lamps would be repaired around Murugappa Tank in his ward.

Mayor R. Priya said the work, worth ₹4.4 lakh, was issued under the Nirbhaya Fund and would be completed in a week.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US