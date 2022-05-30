Resolution passed to regulate spas and beauty parlours

101 resolutions passed by Corpn. council

A total of 101 resolutions were passed by the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday, including inclusion of new trades for regulation of spa, massage and beauty parlours in the city.

The civic body has drafted rules for the regulation of licences for hair-cutting salons, beauty parlours, spas and massage parlours. The civic body has asked these establishments to ensure that no persons suffering from infectious diseases are employed.

The licensees of spas, massage and beauty parlours should have completed a bachelor’s degree in physiotherapy or occupational therapy or a diploma. The employees should also have a certificate in acupressure therapy or yoga science.

The council passed a resolution for setting up of a geographic information system (GIS) division for the facilitation of capital work and increase in tax revenue. The civic body also passed resolutions for unveiling the statues for Tagore, P. Subbarayan and A.P.J. Abdul Kalam.

The Corporation passed a resolution to modernise bus shelters in the city. Councillors stressed the need for better maintenance of roads and funds for repair of potholes.

The civic body will procure modern equipment for desilting drains, improve infrastructure in public health centres and develop additional drains for flood mitigation. It will carry out rationalisation of manpower and weed out absentees among malaria control workers and recruit 100 additional sanitary workers.

The council also approved the shifting of the Gandhi Statue from Marina beach to another location near the Avvaiyar statue on the beach to facilitate the Metro Rail project near the Light House. It also approved the extension of the deadline for the completion of the T. Nagar skywalk to August 31.

A mentorship programme for doctors will be launched to improve services in corporation hospitals. The civic body will also prepare a street vending plan for the city.

Answering a query by ward 99 councillor Parithi Illamsuruthi about the need for modern civic infrastructure for slums, Mayor R. Priya said the work on civic infrastructure improvement for slums would be taken up shortly.

Responding to queries by councillors pertaining to sealing of unauthorised buildings or demolition of such structures belonging to low income residents, Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said the civic body would adopt a “humanistic approach” in building approval for low income residents.