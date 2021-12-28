Residents worried about relocation

TNUHDB may allot them houses in the second phase of its project at K.P. Park

While the State government has assured allocation of houses in other locations to those who lived in the tenements that collapsed at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development colony in Tiruvottiyur, the residents at the site have raised a number of concerns.

A key issue appeared to be the location where alternative accommodation would be allotted. While the Board was inclined towards allocating houses at its K.P. Park site in Pulianthope, the residents appealed for nearby locations.

K. Lakshmi, a resident, said their children went to nearby schools. “My husband works as a watchman and I work as a househelp. Travelling to Pulianthope will be difficult for us,” she said.

A number of residents raised concerns over recent reports regarding the poor quality of the newly constructed buildings at K.P. Park. The officials in the Board tried to assure the residents that they would be accommodated in the Phase II of K.P. Park flats and not the one that was controversial.

Another issue appeared to be around the ownership of the houses. A significant number of families residing in the collapsed building were not original allottees. While some were tenants, the others had bought it from the original allottees years ago. Many expressed concern on whether the allocation would be for the original allottees or those living there at the moment.

G. Vijaya, whose family resided on two rented units in the collapsed building, said she was not hopeful of getting a house. “They may give it to the owners. With all our belongings lost, we need to look for another rented place to start our lives afresh,” she said.

Residents of the remaining 24 units on the right wing of the collapsed building were now a worried lot. R. Lakshmi, who resided with her husband on the fourth floor of the block, said that her unit had partially collapsed.

“The government has said houses will be allocated to only 24 families. Four more have partially collapsed. How can we reside there? Will we also get houses?” she asked.

A senior official said that residents of all the 48 affected units would be allocated houses. While the government had said that its decision on the remaining six buildings at the site would be decided after a technical evaluation, the residents wanted their buildings to be reconstructed.