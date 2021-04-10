Residents who missed vaccine to be traced and inoculated

Civic body ready with street-wise list of those who missed the jab

The Greater Chennai Corporation will trace all residents aged above 45 to facilitate their inoculation against COVID-19, Commissioner G. Prakash said on Friday.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with field support teams, he said over 15 lakh residents aged above 45 had not received the vaccine.

“We have the list of residents who have not received the vaccine in each street. Our field support teams will organise special sessions for vaccination of persons aged above 45,” he said.

At present, each volunteer has been given 250 houses for surveillance. The manpower will be increased based on the recommendation of the field support teams. “The increase in COVID-19 cases has been 1,000% in a span of 40 days. We advise residents to get vaccinated,” Mr. Prakash said.

Pointing to the rise in the number of residents under home isolation, Mr. Prakash said the spread was more in the higher strata of society, and such residents had the facilities to isolate themselves.

The number of residents getting vaccinated had come down because of the Assembly election.

“We will increase the number of people to be vaccinated every day to 60,000. We will achieve the target of 25 lakh by mid-May,” Mr. Prakash said.

He also asked officials to lock and seal commercial establishments that violated safety norms.