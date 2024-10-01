Residents welfare associations in Chennai oppose move to hike property tax

Residents welfare associations have requested the State not to increase property tax, refund water and sewer tax collected without providing the service, and halt further collection until connections are provided. This was a part of the 10 resolutions compiled during the second general body meeting of the Alliance Of Resident Welfare Associations held on September 29. They also asked the government not to increase the electricity tariff, and revert to monthly billing.

The Alliance claims that the Street Vendors Act, of 2014, was not properly implemented in congested areas like George Town and Triplicane. This led to encroachments on roads and footpaths particularly, in Parrys Corner and Sowcarpet, causing pedestrian accidents and traffic issues. They estimate that the Greater Chennai Corporation allegedly lost ₹20 crore in potential revenue from vendor fees. The Alliance called for strict enforcement of the Act and accountability of those responsible.

On Pallikaranai marshland, they raised concerns about how a waterbody spanning over 13,590 acres, is now reduced to 1,482 acres, severely impacting the area’s ability to absorb rainwater and prevent flooding. Despite the opposition from environmentalists and residents of Perungudi and Sholinganallur, during a meeting near the Councillor’s office earlier this year, the Greater Chennai Corporation has planned to convert part of the marshland into an eco-park. The Alliance must present a united front against this initiative, the general body proposed.

The meeting also addressed slum rehabilitation, particularly in North Chennai areas, like Vyasarpadi and Kodungaiyur, where over 11.5 lakh people allegedly live in “unsanitary conditions”. They suggested implementing models like the Comprehensive Slum Rehabilitation Scheme of Maharashtra to provide better living conditions on a low budget.