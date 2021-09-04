Residents welfare association joins hands with NGO for beautification efforts in Chennai’s Anna Nagar

The walls of a crematorium are being painted, and plants being brought in, to beautify the space and prevent its misuse as a garbage dump

A residents welfare association and voluntary organisation have joined hands for beautification efforts at a crematorium in Anna Nagar Western Extension. This is also an attempt to prevent misuse of the space.

The space, outside a crematorium in Officers’ Colony, has been prone to misuse as a parking space and a site to dump garbage. In a bid to put an end to this issue, the Anna Nagar Western Extension Phase I Residents’ Welfare Association had engaged in wall paintings, which depict social messages, to beautify the crematorium site.

Its president, V. Rajagopal, said “We decided to clean up the space with the help of the Greater Chennai Corporation and approached Karam Korpom, a city-based non-governmental organisation, for paintings on the exterior compound wall.”

The association also plans to spruce up the space with greenery. Saplings would be planted along the wall for a width of five feet, fenced and maintained by the association to prevent further abuse of the space, he said. Residents, however, noted that the crematorium too needed maintenance and have made representations to the civic body.

Several residents of the locality were also involved in the wall painting for four days. Uma Shivakumar, one of the founding trustees of Karam Korpom, said similar beautification initiatives have been taken up in many other areas in the city, including Mandaveli, R.A.Puram and Thiruvanmiyur, along with educational institutions and residents welfare associations. “We engage residents of the area in such activities to create ownership of the space, focus on maintenance and spread awareness,” she said.