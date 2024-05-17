Residents want water hyacinth choking various water bodies in city fringes to be cleared

Residents and civic activists want blankets of water hyacinth covering various waterbodies in and around the city to be cleared and sewage pollution arrested.

Members of the Puzhal Eri, Arafat Eri Padhukappu Makkal Iyakkam said the rear portion of the Red Hills reservoir, one of the major drinking water sources for Chennai, has been covered with invasive aquatic weed that disrupts the ecosystem. Its president S.Sundaramurthy said the waterbody gets polluted with sewage from areas falling under both Avadi municipal corporation and Greater Chennai Corporation.

Sewage from areas like Venkatachalam Nagar, Saraswathy Nagar and Thendral Nagar in Avadi and Surapet, Pammadhukulam and Ambattur Bhanu Nagar are released into the reservoir. Many of these localities are yet to be provided with underground drainage network.

While the water from other major waterbodies is stored in the Red Hills reservoirs for drinking water supply, sewage from surrounding areas also enter it from rear portions. The authorities must ensure that sewage treatment plants are operated and remove vegetation, he said.

Residents of Chitlapakkam also complained that the waterbodies on the southern fringes are teeming with water hyacinth. Lakes in Sembakkam, Selaiyur and Rajakilpakkam are partially covered with green foliage, indicating sewage pollution.

M.Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association, Chitlapakkam said Sembakkam lake continues to receive sewage from localities like Pallavaram and East Tambaram that are yet to get sewer connections. Though measures were taken to stop sewage pollution through efforts of non-governmental organisations, the issue persists.

While sewage release into Chitlapakkam lake has been plugged, it gets diverted into Sembakkam lake. Channels built to convey flood water often carry sewage to Sembakkam lake. Water hyacinth cleared from the lake must be disposed off immediately, he said.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said steps would be taken to remove water hyacinth from the waterbodies in the city fringes. The waterbodies would be chosen on priority basis according to the availability of funds in June.

