Residents want Thirumagal Nagar Second Street mended

Residents of Pradeep and Karthik Avenue, Chitlapakkam, have requested the Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat to have Thirumagal Nagar Second Street relaid, and also have the broken stormwater drain on the stretch reconstructed.
K. Dayanand, president, Pradeep and Karthik Avenue Residents’ Welfare Association, says, “Thirumagal Nagar Second Street got a cement road in 2016 after a decade. In 2018, following a heavy rain alert, the road was dug up to excavate a mud canal to avoid flooding. Since then, the road has not been relaid.”
With every downpour, the road turns slippery and a few accidents have taken place. “In one instance, persons sustained injuries after the car they were travelling fell into the open canal,” he says.
Besides, during the mud canal work, the stormwater drains got damaged.
“We have given petitions to the Chief Minister’s Cell and to Chitlapakkam Selection Grade Town Panchayat seeking that the stormwater drains be reconstructed and the road be relaid . The Panchayat officials replied that they had sent a cost estimate in this regard to the State government for financial assistance. However, till date, we have not seen any progress. We request the Panchayat to do the needful at the earliest before the onset of north-east monsoon,” says Dayanand.
