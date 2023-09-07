Residents want south Buckingham canal to be cleaned till the end of northeast monsoon

September 07, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - CHENNAI

Even as the Water Resources Department (WRD) has started cleaning south Buckingham Canal, residents want the exercise to be carried out throughout this northeast monsoon to avoid beach pollution along East Coast Road (ECR).

Residents of various areas noted that water hyacinth, which covered portions of south Buckingham Canal, reached the sea and often get washed ashore along beaches and littered the stretches along ECR.

C. Gnanasekar, a fisherman belonging to Nainarkuppam, said the weeds that reached the sea often got entangled in boats’ propellers and damaged them in Panaiyur. “Weeds also damage fishing nets. We face this issue up to 2 km offshore, when the land breeze gets strong and pushes the vegetation even further into the sea,” he said.

Other areas like Injambakkam and Kanathur Reddykuppam face similar issues. Residents of fishing hamlets also noted that the nesting season for turtles will also begin around December. Residents like Suresh Kumar of Sholinganallur said sewage pollution through lorries had reduced in some parts. The canal must have a smooth flow throughout the monsoon to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

It may be recalled that the WRD had started its annual exercise earlier this year to clear vegetation and floating waste ahead of northeast monsoon. Work has been taken up simultaneously in six stretches of the canal for 10 km at a cost of nearly ₹2 crore.

Officials said machinery would be engaged till the end of the year to make the canal free of water weeds and ensure smooth flow of floodwater. Moreover, accumulated sand bars in the Muttukadu and Pudupattinam sea mouths will be removed to keep the them open for better tidal action.