Residents want Somangalam-Pudhuper Road to be re-laid

December 05, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

The 2.5-km single-lane road runs through forest land and is in need of urgent repairs

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of three panchayats – Nandambakkam, Somangalam and Poonthandalam – have urged the Highways Department to widen the road from Somangalam to Pudhuper, which runs through forest land.

Elango, a resident of Kundrathur, said the single-lane road ran for around 2.5 km and was in very bad shape, needing urgent repairs. “It has no lighting and is just a mud road filled with potholes. On either side, we have thick cashew plantations. If vehicles lose control they will hit the trees in the forest,” he said.

The road connects Sriperumbudur-Kundrathur Road and Tambaram-Somangalam Road and allows around 25,000 residents to access the primary health care centre and a government higher secondary school.

Sources in the Highways Department said the work to lay the road would be taken up soon under the Comprehensive Road Infrastructure Development Programme at a cost of ₹5.10 crore. Tenders had been called for the same.

Kancheepuram District Collector M. Aarthi said the administration was aware of the condition of the road. However, it could not be re-laid without the permission of the Forest Department since it runs through a wooded area. Permission has been sought from the department, which it would hopefully expedite considering the difficulties faced by residents, she said.

