Residents want small bus services to resume fully

While commuters in the city’s outskirts want the Southern Railway to resume normal suburban train services, residents in the suburbs want small bus operations, which were stopped citing COVID-19 pandemic, to be reintroduced fully.

The MTC which was operating nearly 200 small buses in several routes linking Metro and railway stations in the suburbs was yet to fully operationalise the small buses.

Officials of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) have been claiming that small buses were not remunerative because of poor occupancy even before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now the State government has allowed full occupancy in buses and as normal MTC buses fail to see full occupancy, people fear that small bus services will be stopped permanently.

T. Maheshkumar, a resident of Ullagaram-Puzhithivakkam, said small buses were operated on the southern arm of the Inner Ring Road between Velachery railway station and Alandur Metro, linking several residential colonies. But these services have been stopped completely.

Similar kind of complaints are being raised by residents of Thirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Pattabiram, Poonamallee, Thiruninravur, Nanganallur, Adambakkam and Hasthinapuram about the complete halting of small bus services.

A senior official of the MTC denied that the full fleet of small buses had been halted permanently, said the services were being operated but in limited routes.