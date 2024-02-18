Residents want sewer line installed soon on Ashok Nagar 6th Avenue

February 18, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST

The 6th Avenue at Ashok Nagar is an important road linking the arterial 4th Main Road with the 7th Avenue. The road has several commercial establishments, a private school, and multi-storey apartments.

It was recently dug up for installing sewers. The residents are severely inconvenienced by the closure of the road.

To reach the 4th Main Road, which runs parallel to the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai, the residents are forced to proceed to Samiar Garden Street and the 9th Avenue to reach the 4th Avenue. The work has been going on for more than a month.

Metro Water officials should speed up the work. The Greater Chennai Corporation must repave the road; otherwise, hundreds of students of the private school would face a severe hardship.

T. Mohan Kumar, 6th Avenue, Ashok Nagar.

Metro Water responds:

A senior official of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board said the sewage pumping station serving the residents of Ashok Nagar is located on the 6th Avenue. The road has been dug up for laying a pipeline for the sewage collection improvement system linking the Ashok Nagar pumping station to the Nesapakkam pumping station through Anna Main Road. The construction and installation of the pipeline would be completed by February-end.

Dumping of garbage

The cremation ground, belonging to the Agaramthen panchayat near Tambaram, is used more for dumping garbage than for cremating bodies. The cremation ground, which has minimal civic amenities and located on Alapakkam Mappedu Road, is filled with garbage. The residents have dumped the household items, which were spoiled during the heavy rain, in the cremation ground.

The residents request the Chengalpattu Collector to take steps to remove the garbage and build a compound wall so that anti-social elements do not misuse the cremation ground at night.

S. Anandan, Kasbapuram, Agaramthen.

