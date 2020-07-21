Residents want government to speed up widening of Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road

CHENNAI

Work likely to be over by next year, says official

Residents living along the Chennai-Tiruvallur High (CTH) Road from Padi to Thiruninravur have urged the State government to speed up work on widening the road into a six-lane facility.

Ambattur resident D. Sundararaman said that the proposal to widen the road was made 15 years ago and in the meanwhile several flyovers including the ones at Padi and Retteri and several more are being constructed. "The money allocated for it lies without use, hopefully it has not been returned. Despite the large number of industries along this road and the heavy vehicles taking it, the road remains a four-lane facility. We don't know why the work has been stalled," he said.

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said the Highways department had taken measurements for the widening thrice but the project did not move forward. "Between Ambattur and Avadi, sewer and drinking water projects remain incomplete since local bodies claim that the widening has to be completed first. Accidents happen daily between Thirumullaivoyal and Thiruninravur but no action is being taken to widen the road," he said.

Sources in the Highways Department said that an entire land acquisition unit with two tahsildars and a DRO was working exclusively for this road. "The revised land plan schedule is under way. More than 50% of field verification has been completed. By next year, the work would be over. Now the new Land Acquisition Act has come so costs would be revised. The road would be 100 feet wide. The four-laning was completed in 2016. Work was to be taken in stages only. Once land acquisition is complete, laying of the road will not take much time," an official said.