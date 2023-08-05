Residents want encroachments on Sembakkam lake boundary to be cleared

August 05, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

Sembakkam lake, one of the sources of groundwater in southern suburbs, continues to face challenges despite ongoing improvement efforts. Residents are now fighting for removal of garbage dumped near the lake’s boundary and encroachments.

Spread over 1,000 acres, the lake faces threat from encroachments and release of sewage from the neighbourhood. Residents of Chitlapakkam said that encroachments must be cleared on Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Second Main Road to form the bund on the lake’s western side. This was important to prevent accidents. They said a student fell into the well and drowned near the lake boundary. Measures must be taken to build a parapet around the well and make use of another open well near the lake as a drinking water source.

M. Ravi, secretary, Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents Welfare Association, said: “We have submitted petitions to various authorities concerned to stop dumping of garbage inside the lake’s boundary. The micro compost yard of Tambaram Corporation in the lake area must be shifted.”

Residents want the flood water from Pachamalai hills near Tambaram to be linked to Chitlapakkam and Sembakkam lakes. At present, the channel flow is suspended along the G.S.T. Road. Mr. Ravi said sewage entered through the channel built to carry surplus water from Selaiyur and Chitlapakkam lakes. Sewer connections must be given to neighbouring areas to prevent entry of sewage into the lake.

Wetlands work

Officials of the Water Resources Department said the work to provide “constructed wetlands” in the lakebed to treat wastewater is likely to be completed by September as part of eco-restoration project executed by Care Earth Trust.

The department has identified 130 encroachments in the lake area and the process for eviction has been started. On the channel from Pachamalai Hills, officials said a wall obstructing the channel along the G.S.T. Road maintained by National Highways Authority of India need to be removed. A joint inspection was done recently on the issue.