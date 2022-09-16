Residents want encroachments and dump yard cleared from Sembakkam lake area

The space on the northern side of the lake, spread over 100 acres, is being used as a composting facility by Tambaram Municipal Corporation

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 22:52 IST

Chitlapakkam residents want the composting yard near Thiru. Vi. Ka Nagar removed and alleged that it was established in the area belonging to Sembakkam lake, one of the chain of waterbodies in the southern suburbs.

Residents of Chitlapakkam noted that it was earlier used as a dumping yard by erstwhile Pallavaram municipality. The space on the northern side of the lake that is spread over 100 acres is again being used as a composting facility by the Tambaram Municipal Corporation.

Residents alleged that the area fell into the lake’s water spread area and was located close to the weir. Members of the Sri Sarvamangala Nagar Residents’ Association had recently made representations regarding the issues related to the lake to various government agencies, including the Water Resources Department.

The association’s secretary, M.Ravi, said the inlet channel, which brings floodwater from Pachamalai hills through Thiru.Vi.Ka.Nagar has shrunk and mostly carried sewage. “We have sought government agencies to prevent the entry of raw sewage into the lake. Moreover, the lake’s boundary must be demarcated to discourage encroachments,” he said. Residents also demanded that the encroachments on the west side of the lake be removed.

Officials of the WRD said the restoration work of the lake was being carried out jointly by the Nature Conservancy India, Care Earth Trust and IIT-Madras with permission from WRD. An inspection of the work was recently carried out.

Most of the legacy waste has been removed from the periphery of the lake and only a portion is yet to be cleared from places like G.D.Naidu Street. Measures are being taken to clear garbage and also identify encroachments along with the Revenue Department, officials added.

